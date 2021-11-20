Game Recap: Pelicans 94, Clippers 81
After trailing by as many as 20 points, the Pelicans defeated the Clippers, 94-81. Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 26 points (5-9 3pt FG) and 13 rebounds, while Brandon Ingram added 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the victory. Paul George tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 3-14 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 9-7.