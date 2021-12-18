Game Recap: Pelicans 116, Bucks 112

The Pelicans defeated the Bucks in overtime, 116-112. Devonte Graham recorded 26 points (8-12 3pt FG), four rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans, while Jrue Holiday tallied a career-high 40 points, along with five rebounds and five assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 10-21 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 19-12.

