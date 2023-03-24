Game Recap: Pelicans 115, Hornets 96
Brandon Ingram recorded the first triple-double of his career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists (zero turnovers) as the Pelicans defeated the Hornets 115-96 tonight. Jonas Valanciunas totaled 20 points and 19 rebounds while CJ McCollum added 20 points, three assists, and two rebounds for New Orleans. P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 18 points as Nick Richards added nine points and 14 rebounds in the loss. The Pelicans improve to 36-37 while the Hornets fall to 23-51.