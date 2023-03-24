Game Recap: Pelicans 115, Hornets 96

Planet Sport

Before France can think about reaching another final, they must first qualify and it will be Kylian Mbappe who leads the side out from now on, after captain Hugo Lloris retired from the national stage. Experienced centre-back Raphael Varane also called time on his France career, while 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema decided to quit following issues with manager Didier Deschamps. Antoine Griezmann publicly aired his frustrations this week at not being the new France captain, but Mbappe seems a positive choice considering what he has already achieved for Les Bleus alongside how respected he is among teammates.