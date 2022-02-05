Game Recap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver NuggetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- New Orleans PelicansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brandon IngramLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nikola JokicSerbian basketball player
The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets, 113-105. Brandon Ingram recorded 23 points, four rebounds and a career-high tying 12 assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 25 points (8-10 FG) in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 20-32 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 28-24.