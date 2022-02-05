Game Recap: Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    New Orleans Pelicans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Ingram
    Brandon Ingram
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nikola Jokic
    Nikola Jokic
    Serbian basketball player

The Pelicans defeated the Nuggets, 113-105. Brandon Ingram recorded 23 points, four rebounds and a career-high tying 12 assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 25 points (8-10 FG) in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 20-32 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 28-24.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

    They may not officially begin until the day after, but the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be well underway Thursday with six different events in action, including the kick-off to the Canadian women’s hockey team’s tournament. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 3: Canada’s women’s hockey team begins its quest for gold The Canadian women’s hockey team will open its Olympic tournament, facing off against Switzerland. Canada enters the tournament as the No. 1-