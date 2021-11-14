Game Recap: Pelicans 112, Grizzlies 101
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies, 112-101, snapping New Orleans nine game losing streak. Brandon Ingram recorded 19 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans, while Herbert Jones added 17 points in the victory. Ja Morant tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 2-12 on the season, while the Grizzlies fall to 6-7.