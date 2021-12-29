Game Recap: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three blocks, while Garett Temple added 17 points (all 17 in the 4th quarter). Ricky Rubio (27 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks) and Evan Mobley (22 points, seven rebounds) combined for 49 points for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 13-22 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 20-14.