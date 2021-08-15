Game Recap: Pacers 95, Thunder 61

The Pacers defeated the Thunder, 95-61. Chris Duarte led all scorers with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Pacers, while Isaiah Jackson added 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Jaylen Hoard tallied a team-high 16 points (7-9 FG) for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 2-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Thunder fall to 1-3.