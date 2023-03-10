Game Recap: Pacers 134, Rockets 125
Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 29 points to go along with a career-high 19 assists as the Pacers defeated the Rockets 134-125 in overtime. Myles Turner added 21 points, a season-high seven blocks and five rebounds while Buddy Hield added 17 points and six rebounds for Indiana. Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with a career-high 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Pacers improve to 30-37 with the win, while the Rockets fall to 15-51 with the loss.