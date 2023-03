The Pacers defeat the Raptors, 118-114. Andrew Nembhard recorded 25 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, while Myles Turner added 16 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 31 points (25 in 2nd half), 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors, while Fred VanVleet added 28 points and 11 assists in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 33-40 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 35-38.