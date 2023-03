The Nuggets defeated the Bucks, 129-106. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 31 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists, while Jamal Murray added 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 50-24 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 53-21.