Game Recap: Nuggets 124, Rockets 111

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Nuggets defeated the Rockets, 124-111. Nikola Jokic recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 points, along with a season-high 12 assists and five steals in the victory. Jalen Green led all scorers with 29 points for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 18-16 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 10-27.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories