Game Recap: Nuggets 124, Rockets 111
The Nuggets defeated the Rockets, 124-111. Nikola Jokic recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 points, along with a season-high 12 assists and five steals in the victory. Jalen Green led all scorers with 29 points for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 18-16 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 10-27.