Game Recap: Nuggets 124, Nets 118
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Denver NuggetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nikola JokicLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Austin RiversLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Nuggets defeated the Nets, 124-118. Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for the Nuggets, while Austin Rivers added 25 points (7-10 3pt FG) in the victory. Cam Thomas tallied a career-high 25 points for the Nets in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 26-21 on the season, while the Nets fall to 29-19.