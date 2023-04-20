Game Recap: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Led by Jamal Murray's 40 points, five assists and six 3pt. FG, the Nuggets defeat the Timberwolves in Game 2, 122-113. Nikola Jokic (27 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (16 points (13 in the 4th quarter), six rebounds) added a combined 43 points in the victory. Anthony Edwards tallied a playoff-career high with 41 points and six 3pt. FG, along with four assists for the Timberwolves, while Rudy Gobert added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the losing effort. The Nuggets lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)