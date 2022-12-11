Game Recap: Nuggets 115, Jazz 110
Nikola Jokic recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, and four blocks for the Nuggets as they defeated the Jazz, 115-110, his 4th triple-double of the season and the 80th of his career. Jamal Murray added 30 points, four rebounds, and five assists for the Nuggets in the victory, while Talen Horton-Tucker tallied 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Jazz in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 16-10 on the season, while the Jazz fall to 15-14.