The Nuggets defeated the Mavericks, 106-75. Nikola Jokic recorded 11 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in 25 minutes of play for the Nuggets, while Luka Doncic tallied 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 3-2 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 3-2.