Game Recap: Nets 132, Hornets 121
Led by Kyrie Irvings season-high 50 points (15-19 FG, 9-12 3pt FG), along with six assists, the Nets defeated the Hornets, 132-121. This is Irvings 5th career game with 50+ points. Kevin Durant added 14 points and seven assists for the Nets in the victory, while LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 33-33 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 32-34.