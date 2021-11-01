Game Recap:Nets 117, Pistons 91
The Nets defeated the Pistons, 117-91. James Harden recorded 18 points (6-9 FG), ten rebounds and 12 assists for the Nets, his 1st triple-double of the season and the 59th of his career, while LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points (7-8 FG) in the victory. Cory Joseph tallied a team-high 13 points for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 1-5.