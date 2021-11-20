Game Recap: Nets 115, Magic 113
Led by James Hardens 36 points, ten rebounds and eight assists, the Nets defeated the Magic, 115-113, in Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points and five rebounds for the Nets in the victory, while Jalen Suggs tallied 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 12-5 on the season, while the Magic fall to 4-12