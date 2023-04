The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Minutes after dropping a third game at the world men's curling championship on Thursday night, Brad Gushue and his Canadian teammates returned to the ice at TD Place. An impromptu practice session was followed by conversations at the coach's bench. A 6-3 loss to Scotland's Bruce Mouat left Canada playoff-bound at 7-3 with one day of round-robin play to go. But there is much work to be done if the host team is going to contend on the weekend. "We're going to talk about it and attempt to