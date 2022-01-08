Game Recap: Mavericks 130, Rockets 106
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Mavericks defeated the Rockets, 130-106. Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists for the Mavericks, while Jalen Brunson added 15 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in the victory. Jalen Green tallied 12 points and three rebounds for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 21-18 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 11-29.