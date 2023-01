Luka Doncic recorded 51 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals for the Mavericks as they defeated the Spurs, 126-125, his 3rd 50+ point game of the season and the 4th of his career. Christian Wood added 25 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks in the victory, while Keldon Johnson tallied 30 points and four rebounds for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 21-16 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 12-24.