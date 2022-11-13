Game Recap: Mavericks 117, Trail Blazers 112
After closing out the game on a 14-6 run, the Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers, 117-112. Luka Doncic recorded a triple double with 42 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points (11 in the 4th quarter), seven rebounds, and six assists for the Mavericks in the victory. Jerami Grant tallied 37 points and six rebounds, while Damian Lillard added 29 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 7-5 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 9-4.