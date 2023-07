The Mavericks defeated the Pacers, 112-91. A.J. Lawson led all scorers with 24 points for the Mavericks, while Jordan Walker added 21 points and eight assists in the victory. Ben Sheppard tallied 19 points for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 3-1 in the 2K24 Summer League, while the Pacers fall to 2-2.