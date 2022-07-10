Game Recap: Magic 94, Kings 92
Emanuel Terry knocked down a driving lay-up for the Magic as they defeated the Kings, 94-92, in sudden death double-overtime. Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic with a team-high 23 points, along with six rebounds and six assists, while R.J. Hampton added 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in the victory. Keegan Murray tallied 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Magic improve to 2-0 in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, while the Kings fall to 0-1.