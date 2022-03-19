Game Recap: Lakers 128, Raptors 123
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles LakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Lakers defeated the Raptors in overtime, 128-123. LeBron James led all scorers with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory, his 10th triple-double of the season and the 195th of his career. Scottie Barnes tallied a career-high 31 points (14-21 FG) and 17 rebounds, along with six assists for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 30-40 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 39-31.