Game Recap: Lakers 121, Trail Blazers 112
After trailing by as many as 25 points, the Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers, 121-112. LeBron James led all scorers with 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, while Thomas Bryant added 31 points (12-15 FG), 14 rebounds, and two blocks in the victory. Anfernee Simons (31 points, seven 3pt FGM) and Damian Lillard (24 points, six rebounds, 10 assists) combined for 55 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 22-25 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 21-25.