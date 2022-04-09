Game Recap: Lakers 120, Thunder 101
The Lakers defeated the Thunder, 120-101. Stanley Johnson recorded 21 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, while Jaylen Hoard tallied a career-high 27 points, along with 17 rebounds and four assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 32-49 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 24-57.