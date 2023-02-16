Game Recap: Lakers 120, Pelicans 102

The Lakers defeat the Pelicans, 120-102. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, while LeBron James (21 points, six rebounds, six assists) and D'Angelo Russell (21 points, seven assists) added a combined 42 points in the victory. Brandon Ingram tallied 25 points and four rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 27-32 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 30-29.

