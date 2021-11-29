Game Recap: Lakers 110, Pistons 106

Led by LeBron James 33 points, five rebounds and nine assists, the Lakers defeated the Pistons, 110-106. Russell Westbrook (25 points, six rebounds, nine assists) and Anthony Davis (24 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) added a combined 49 points for the Lakers in the victory, while Cade Cunningham tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 11-11 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 4-16.