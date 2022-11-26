Game Recap: Lakers 105, Spurs 94
The Lakers defeated the Spurs, 105-94. Anthony Davis recorded 25 points (10-13 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks for the Lakers, his 5th consecutive game of 25+ points and 15+ rebounds, while LeBron James added 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the victory. Jeremy Sochan tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 6-11 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 6-14.