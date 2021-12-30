Game Recap: Knicks 94, Pistons 85
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alec Burks recorded a career-high tying 34 points (19 in the 4th quarter) for the Knicks as they defeated the Pistons, 94-85. Saddiq Bey recorded a career-high 32 points for the Pistons, while Hamidou Diallo added 31 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 17-18 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 5-28.