Game Recap: Knicks 122, Heat 120
Julius Randle recorded 43 points (8-13 3pt FG) and nine rebounds, including the go-ahead basket with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Knicks over the Heat, 122-120, earning their 8th consecutive victory. Jalen Brunson added 25 points and eight assists for the Knicks in the victory, while Jimmy Butler tallied 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 38-27 on the season, while the Heat fall to 33-31.