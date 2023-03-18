Game Recap: Knicks 116, Nuggets 110
The Knicks defeat the Nuggets, 116-110. Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points and five assists for the Knicks, while RJ Barrett (21 points, four rebounds) and Julius Randle (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists) added a combined 41 points in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 24 points, ten rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray led all scorers with 25 points, four rebounds and six assists in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 42-30 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 47-24.