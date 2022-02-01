Game Recap: Knicks 116, Kings 96
The Knicks defeated the Kings, 116-96. Julius Randle recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Knicks, while Tyrese Haliburton tallied 21 points and eight assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 24-27 on the season, while the Kings fall to 18-34.