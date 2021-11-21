Game Recap: Knicks 106, Rockets 99

Led by Alec Burks 20 points (17 in the 4th quarter), a career-high 6 3pt FGM (6-7) and five steals, the Knicks defeated the Rockets, 106-99, extending Houstons losing streak to 14 games. Julius Randle added 16 points, ten rebounds and nine assists for the Knicks in the victory, while Jalen Green tallied 16 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 9-7 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 1-15.