Game Recap: Knicks 104, Hawks 85

The Knicks defeated the Hawks, 104-85. Quentin Grimes led the Knicks with 26 points and six rebounds, while Immanuel Quickley added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Javin DeLaurier tallied 18 points (7-9 FG) and five rebounds for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 4-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Hawks fall to 2-3.