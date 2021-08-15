Game Recap: Kings 86, Mavericks 70

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kings defeated the Mavericks, 86-70. Louis King recorded a team-high 18 points for the Kings, while Davion Mitchell added four points and five assists in the victory. Feron Hunt tallied 12 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds and three assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 4-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Mavericks fall to 0-4.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories