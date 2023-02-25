Game Recap: Kings 176, Clippers 175

The Canadian Press

Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third