Game Recap: Kings 176, Clippers 175
In the 2nd highest scoring matchup in NBA history, the Kings defeated the Clippers in double overtime, 176-175. Malik Monk recorded a career-high 45 points for the Kings, while DeAaron Fox added 42 points and 12 assists in the victory. Kawhi Leonard tallied a season-high 44 points (16-22 FG) for the Clippers, while Russell Westbrook added 17 points, five rebounds, and 14 assists in his Clipper debut. The Kings improve to 34-25 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 33-29.