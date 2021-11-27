Game Recap: Kings 141, Lakers 137

Led by DeAaron Foxs 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, the Kings defeated the Lakers in triple overtime, 141-137. LeBron James (30 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists) and Anthony Davis (23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, four blocks) combined for 53 points for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added 29 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the losing effort, his 5th triple-double of the season and the 189th of his career. The Kings improve to 8-12 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 10-11.