Game Recap: Kings 140, Hornets 110

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Lacklustre special teams continued to dog the Canucks on Friday as Vancouver dropped a 3-2 decision to the Nashville Predators. The Canucks went scoreless on five power-play chances and coughed up goals on 2 of 3 penalties, leading to a stark assessment by head coach Travis Green. “They weren’t very good. It’s pretty simple," he said of his special teams. “PK has to be better, the power play has to be better and our game’s going to be fine. We’ve got a couple players that probably ne