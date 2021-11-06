Game Recap: Kings 140, Hornets 110
The Kings defeated the Hornets, 140-110. Buddy Hield recorded 26 points (eight 3PM) and four assists for the Kings, while Richaun Holmes added 23 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points and a career-high 13 assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 5-4 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 5-5.