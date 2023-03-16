Game Recap: Kings 117, Bulls 114
De'Aaron Fox (32 points, three rebounds) knocks down the pull-up 3 pt. FG with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation to help lead the Kings over the Bulls, 117-114. Domantas Sabonis (14 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists) added his 11th triple-double of the season and 29th of his career in the victory, while DeMar DeRozan tallied a game-high 33 points, along with three rebounds and three assists for the Bulls in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 41-27 on the season, while the Bulls fall to 31-37.