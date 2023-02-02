Game Recap: Jazz 131, Raptors 128
The Jazz defeat the Raptors, 131-128. Lauri Markkanen recorded 28 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, while Jordan Clarkson (23 points, five assists, five 3PM) and Mike Conley (season-high 19 points, eight assists) added a combined 42 points in the victory. Fred VanVleet led all scorers with 34 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, his 1st triple-double this season and 2nd of his career, for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 27-26 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 23-30.