Game Recap: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105
The Jazz defeated the Pelicans, 127-105. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Jordan Clarkson (20 points, 4-6 3pt FG) and Mike Conley (20 points, 4-7 3pt FG) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Jonas Valanciunas tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 13-7 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 5-17.