Game Recap: Jazz 127, Pelicans 105

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night. It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. Cale Makar had three assists, but his goal-scoring streak ended at five games. He has seven goals and five assists in the last six games. Jonas Johansson had 26 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche put pressure on Nashville goalie David Ritti