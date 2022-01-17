Game Recap: Jazz 125, Nuggets 102
The Jazz defeated the Nuggets, 125-102. Donovan Mitchell recorded 31 points, 5 rebounds and four assists for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert added 18 points (7-7 FG), 19 rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort, his ninth triple-double of the season and the 66th of his career. The Jazz improve to 29-14 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 22-20.