Game Recap: Jazz 123, Trail Blazers 85

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Utah Jazz
    Utah Jazz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Donovan Mitchell
    Donovan Mitchell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers, 123-85. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points (6-9 3pt FG), while Donovan Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds and six assists in the victory. Trendon Watford tallied a career-high 22 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 41-24 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 25-40.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.