Game Recap: Jazz 123, Trail Blazers 85
The Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers, 123-85. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 27 points (6-9 3pt FG), while Donovan Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds and six assists in the victory. Trendon Watford tallied a career-high 22 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 41-24 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 25-40.