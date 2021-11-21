Game Recap: Jazz 123, Kings 105
The Jazz defeated the Kings, 123-105. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Tyrese Haliburton tallied 17 points and four steals for the Kings in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 11-5 on the season, while the Kings fall to 6-11.