Game Recap: Jazz 120, Mavericks 116

The Jazz defeated the Mavericks, 120-116. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points, three assists and three steals for the Jazz, while Mike Conley added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kristaps Porzingis (27 points, nine rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (27 points, six assists) combined for 54 points for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 23-9 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 15-17.