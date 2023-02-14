Game Recap: Hornets 144, Hawks 138
The Hornets defeat the Hawks, 144-138. LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 30 points, six rebounds and a career-high tying 15 assists for the Hornets, while Terry Rozier (29 points, four rebounds, five assists) and Gordon Hayward (26 points, five rebounds, eight assists) added a combined 55 points in the victory. Trae Young tallied 25 points and 14 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 16-43 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 29-29.