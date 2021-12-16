Game Recap: Hornets 131, Spurs 115
Led by Gordon Haywards season-high 41 points (15-19 FG), the Hornets defeated the Spurs, 131-115. Miles Bridges added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets in the victory, while Dejounte Murray tallied 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 16-14 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 10-17.