Game Recap: Hornets 131, Spurs 115

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Led by Gordon Haywards season-high 41 points (15-19 FG), the Hornets defeated the Spurs, 131-115. Miles Bridges added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets in the victory, while Dejounte Murray tallied 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 16-14 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 10-17.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories