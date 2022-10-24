Game Recap: Hornets 126, Hawks 109
The Hornets defeat the Hawks, 126-109. Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded a team-high 24 points, along with ten rebounds, while Nick Richards (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Gordon Hayward (12 points, four rebounds, five assists) added a combined 32 points for the Hornets in the victory. Trae Young tallied a game-high 28 points and nine assists, while Dejounte Murray added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Hawks in a losing effort. The Hornets improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 2-1.